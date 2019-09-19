7 Stocks To Watch For September 19, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares fell 0.1% to $127.03 in after-hours trading.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Herman Miller shares jumped 10.2% to $49.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $980.87 million in the latest quarter. Steelcase will release earnings after the markets close. Steelcase shares gained 0.3% to $16.44 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported a $40 billion buyback plan. The company also raised quarterly dividend from 46 cents per share to 51 cents per share. Microsoft shares gained 1.2% to $140.17 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. Provention Bio shares tumbled 12% to $8.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) to post quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $217.60 million after the closing bell. Scholastic shares fell 1.4% to $38.50 in after-hours trading.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) issued Q3 earnings guidance below analyst estimates. United States Steel shares tumbled 7.7% to $11.49 in the after-hours trading session.