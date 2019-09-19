Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 4:00am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $980.87 million.
  • Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $217.60 million.
  • Research Solutions, Inc. (OTC: RSSS) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

