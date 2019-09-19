Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $980.87 million.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $217.60 million.
- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTC: RSSS) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
