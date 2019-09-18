Decision Time: Breaking Down What To Expect From The Fed

Petra Bakosova, Chief Operating Officer, Hull Tactical, dives into expectations ahead of the Fed announcement at 2 pm ET. She says that although it might seem like the markets are overvalued, she’s seeing a lot of positive economic activity.

Image Sourced from Pixabay