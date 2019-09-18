Market Overview

General Mills Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 8:10am   Comments
General Mills Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported first-quarter earnings of 79 cents per share Wednesday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 77 cents by 2.6%.

This is a 11.27% increase over earnings of 71 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.003 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $4.08 billion by 1.89%. 

"Our first-quarter net sales performance included encouraging improvement in North America Retail and strong growth in Pet, driven by good innovation and effective brand-building investment,” General Mills Chairman CEO Jeff Harmening said in a statement.

“We got off to a slower start in our other segments, and we're taking actions to drive topline improvement for those segments and the company starting in the second-quarter.” 

General Mills shares were trading down by 1.87% at $54 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.02 and a 52-week low of $44.28.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

