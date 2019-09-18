5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.8% to $55.48 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut FY20 sales guidance. FedEx shares tumbled 9.9% to $156.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to have earned $0.78 per share on revenue of $661.80 million in the latest quarter. Herman Miller will release earnings after the markets close. Herman Miller shares rose 0.8% to $44.90 in after-hours trading.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported a $250 million common stock offering. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3% to $41.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Adobe shares dropped 2.7% to $276.95 in the after-hours trading session.
