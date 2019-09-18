5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.8% to $55.48 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.8% to $55.48 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut FY20 sales guidance. FedEx shares tumbled 9.9% to $156.07 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut FY20 sales guidance. FedEx shares tumbled 9.9% to $156.07 in the after-hours trading session.



Analysts are expecting Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to have earned $0.78 per share on revenue of $661.80 million in the latest quarter. Herman Miller will release earnings after the markets close. Herman Miller shares rose 0.8% to $44.90 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor