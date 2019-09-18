Earnings Scheduled For September 18, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $59.00 million.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $661.80 million.
