7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 4:35pm
Gainers

  • Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares are up 7.5% after announcing the company has reached a forbearance agreement with a lender. The agreement extends until Oct. 26.

Losers

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are down 8% reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.05, missing estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $17.048 billion, missing estimates by $22 million.
  • Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares are down 8% after reporting a $90 million common stock offering.
  • Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares are down 5% after issuing weak 2019 sales guidance. Second-quarter sales came in at $1.15 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.
  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are down 3%. Third-quarter earnings came in at $2.05, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $2.83 billion, beating estimates by $10 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are down 3% after reporting a $250 million common stock offering.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are down 2.4%, moving in sympathy with FedEx.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

