7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares are up 7.5% after announcing the company has reached a forbearance agreement with a lender. The agreement extends until Oct. 26.
Losers
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are down 8% reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.05, missing estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $17.048 billion, missing estimates by $22 million.
- Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares are down 8% after reporting a $90 million common stock offering.
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares are down 5% after issuing weak 2019 sales guidance. Second-quarter sales came in at $1.15 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are down 3%. Third-quarter earnings came in at $2.05, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $2.83 billion, beating estimates by $10 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are down 3% after reporting a $250 million common stock offering.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are down 2.4%, moving in sympathy with FedEx.
