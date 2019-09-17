Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Afternoon Market Update: What To Watch For Ahead Of The Closing Bell
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
September 17, 2019 4:12pm   Comments
Share:
Afternoon Market Update: What To Watch For Ahead Of The Closing Bell

Markets aren’t moving too much today as the FOMC kicks off its meeting, with the Russell, Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq seeing little movement.

In other products, crude oil gave up about half of its gains from yesterday after a drone strike on Saudi Arabian production facilities. The Saudi Arabian Energy Minister said oil output should be at full strength by the end of the month, and the Saudi Aramco IPO will not be affected.

Tomorrow will be a big day for economic data, with the Fed’s rate announcement as well as housing starts and MBA mortgage applications. On the earnings front, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), and Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) report after the closing bell. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reports in tomorrow’s pre-market.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Oil Saudi Arabia TDAmeritradeEarnings News Global Markets General

 

Related Articles (ADBE + CHWY)

Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings
A Preview Of Adobe's Q3 Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Fundamentals Favor This Unique Industry ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FedEx Falls After Q1 Earnings Miss

IGM Biosciences IPO: What You Need To Know