Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FedEx Falls After Q1 Earnings Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 4:14pm   Comments
Share:
FedEx Falls After Q1 Earnings Miss

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are falling after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.

Adjusted first-quarter earnings came in at $3.05, missing estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $17.048 billion, missing estimates by $22 million.

The company cut 2020 sales guidance given "increased trade tensions and additional weakening of global economic conditions since the company's initial fiscal 2020 forecast in June."

See Also: Mike Khouw's FedEx Options Trade

"Our performance continues to be negatively impacted by a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty," said Chairman and CEO Fred Smith "Despite these challenges, we are positioning FedEx to leverage future growth opportunities as we continue the integration of TNT Express, enhance FedEx Ground residential delivery capabilities and modernize the FedEx Express air fleet and hub operations."

FedEx shares are fell more than 7.5% to $160.28 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $173.30 per share.

Posted-In: Frederick W. SmithEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Afternoon Market Update: What To Watch For Ahead Of The Closing Bell
FedEx Will Not Apply Peak Season Parcel Surcharges; Saves The Pain For The Outsized Stuff
Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings
FedEx Q1 Earnings Outlook
7 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Afternoon Market Update: What To Watch For Ahead Of The Closing Bell