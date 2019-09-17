Cracker Barrel Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.70 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.48 by 8.87%. This is a 5.88% increase over earnings of $2.55 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $787.098 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $773.97 million by 1.70%. This is a 2.93% decrease over sales of $810.893 million the same period last year.

"We ended the fiscal year with a strong quarter, delivering comparable store restaurant sales and traffic growth in the fourth-quarter that outperformed the casual dining industry, and I was especially pleased with the results of our Signature Fried Chicken initiative,” said Cracker Barrel CEO Sandra Cochran.

Cracker Barrel shares were trading up 3.14% at $170.01 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $185 and $141.63.

