Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cracker Barrel Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 9:02am   Comments
Share:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.70 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.48 by 8.87%. This is a 5.88% increase over earnings of $2.55 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $787.098 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $773.97 million by 1.70%. This is a 2.93% decrease over sales of $810.893 million the same period last year.

"We ended the fiscal year with a strong quarter, delivering comparable store restaurant sales and traffic growth in the fourth-quarter that outperformed the casual dining industry, and I was especially pleased with the results of our Signature Fried Chicken initiative,” said Cracker Barrel CEO Sandra Cochran.

Cracker Barrel shares were trading up 3.14% at $170.01 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $185 and $141.63.

Related Links:

Shopify Falls After Pricing Share Offering

Corning Shares Fall On Q3 Guidance Cut

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBRL)

7 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019
Earnings Outlook For Cracker Barrel
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development