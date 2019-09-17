Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $773.97 million.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $352.53 million.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
