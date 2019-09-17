Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2019 3:23am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $773.97 million.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $352.53 million.
  • Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

