4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares are up 10% after reporting a first quarter sales increase of 551%, year-over-year. First quarter earnings came in at a loss of 50 cents per share, down from a loss of 18 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $202,000, up from $31,000 year-over-year.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) shares are up 6%. No news was immediately available.

Losers

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares are down 17% after reporting a first quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 5 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $6.737 million, missing estimates by $763,000.

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) shares are down 6% following the news of a 1.9 million share Class A subordinate voting offering.