Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 6:20pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares are up 10% after reporting a first quarter sales increase of 551%, year-over-year. First quarter earnings came in at a loss of 50 cents per share, down from a loss of 18 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $202,000, up from $31,000 year-over-year.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) shares are up 6%. No news was immediately available.
Losers

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares are down 17% after reporting a first quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 5 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $6.737 million, missing estimates by $763,000.

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) shares are down 6% following the news of a 1.9 million share Class A subordinate voting offering.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPTT + CSBR)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 16, 2019
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 500 Points; Fuwei Films Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Marijuana Stocks, Safer After Latest Analyst Ratings?

Oil On Monday Closed Nearer To Day's Highs Than Its Lows; ULSD Remains The Laggard