Earnings Scheduled For September 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 4:10am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.
  • HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $27.82 million.
  • Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.5 million.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $84.45 million.
  • Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

