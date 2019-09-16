Earnings Scheduled For September 16, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $27.82 million.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.5 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $84.45 million.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
