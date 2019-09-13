5 Stocks To Watch For September 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter, but left its guidance unchanged. Broadcom shares fell 1.1% to $297.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: MCF) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. Contango shares dipped 7.5% to $0.92 in the after-hours trading session. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) reported a collaboration agreement with Stanford Health Care. ViewRay shares gained 1.8% to close at $3.87 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: VRAY) reported a collaboration agreement with Stanford Health Care. ViewRay shares gained 1.8% to close at $3.87 on Thursday.



