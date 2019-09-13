Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 4:31am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

