Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Broadcom Shares Fall After Q3 Sales Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2019 4:22pm   Comments
Share:

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported a third-quarter sales miss after Thursday's closing bell.

Adjusted earnings came in at $5.16, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $5.51 billion, missing estimates by $35 million. The company reaffirmed 2019 guidance.

"Our broad portfolio of mission critical semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, utilized by the world's largest enterprises, continued to drive sustained revenues and robust cash flow despite a challenging market backdrop," said Hock Tan, President and CEO. "Looking at the semiconductor solutions segment, we believe demand has bottomed out but will continue to remain at these levels due to the current uncertain environment."

Highlights

  • Free cash flow grew 8% year-over-year
  • Over $2 billion was returned to shareholders
  • Net revenue grew 8.9% year-over-year
  • Net income was $715 million

Broadcom shares are down about 1.5% in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $300.58 per share.

Posted-In: Hock TanEarnings News After-Hours Center

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGO)

Oracle Reports Early In Surprise Move As Trump Surprises With Positive Trade Tweet
7 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2019
Wall Street Weighs In On Symantec-Broadcom Deal
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
BofA Weighs Broadcom's 'Effective' M&A Track Record, Symantec's 'Lackluster Growth Profile'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Canopy Rivers Explains Its Investments, Atypical Financial Reporting

CVS, Shake Shack And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 12