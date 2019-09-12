7 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $28.38 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 1% to close at $25.57 on Wednesday. Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. However, the company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance and says it expects comparable sales in all segments to decrease. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend. Tailored Brands shares dipped 26.4% to $5.28 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.14 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion in the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares rose 1.2% to $301.50 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced CEO Mark Hurd will take a leave of absence for health related issues. Oracle shares fell 1% to $55.72 in the after-hours trading session.

