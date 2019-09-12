Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $28.38 billion.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $127.59 million.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share.
  • MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $126.21 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.14 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.28 million.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $69.30 million.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.87 million.
  • RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.

