5 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $789.19 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares fell 1.6% to $6.67 in pre-market trading.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its 2019 sales guidance. Dave & Buster’s shares dipped 14.2% to $37.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance. RH shares fell 3.1% to $154.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) to have earned $1.86 per share on revenue of $307.49 million in the latest quarter. Oxford will release earnings after the markets close. Oxford Industries shares gained 0.5% to $78.50 in pre-market trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued weak 2019 earnings forecast. GameStop shares tumbled 15.9% to $4.28 in the pre-market trading session.
