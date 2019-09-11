5 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $789.19 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares fell 1.6% to $6.67 in pre-market trading.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its 2019 sales guidance. Dave & Buster's shares dipped 14.2% to $37.50 in the pre-market trading session.





Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance. RH shares fell 3.1% to $154.00 in the pre-market trading session.

