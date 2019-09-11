Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $96.15 million.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $47.70 million.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $789.19 million.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $307.49 million.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
