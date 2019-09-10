7 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares fell 2.6% to $39.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares fell 2.6% to $39.75 in the after-hours trading session. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) reported second quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Adjusted EBIDTA came in at $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $27.732 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million. Lakeland Industries shares climbed 16% to $12.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: LAKE) reported second quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Adjusted EBIDTA came in at $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $27.732 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million. Lakeland Industries shares climbed 16% to $12.00 in the after-hours trading session.



Analysts are expecting Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $344.49 million in the latest quarter. Dave & Buster's will release earnings after the markets close. Dave & Buster's shares rose 1.2% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PLAY) to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $344.49 million in the latest quarter. Dave & Buster's will release earnings after the markets close. Dave & Buster's shares rose 1.2% to $43.00 in after-hours trading. Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) announced plans to discontinue the development of its MRT5201. Translate Bio shares dropped 7.3% to $9.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor