7 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares fell 2.6% to $39.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) reported second quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Adjusted EBIDTA came in at $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $27.732 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million. Lakeland Industries shares climbed 16% to $12.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $344.49 million in the latest quarter. Dave & Buster's will release earnings after the markets close. Dave & Buster's shares rose 1.2% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.
- Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) announced plans to discontinue the development of its MRT5201. Translate Bio shares dropped 7.3% to $9.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, RH (NYSE: RH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $701.66 million. RH shares rose 0.6% to $154.48 in after-hours trading.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) announced a common stock offering. Yield10 Bioscience shares tumbled 24.5% to $0.59 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares gained 1.1% to $4.81 in after-hours trading.
