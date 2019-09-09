Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2019
Gainers

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares are up almost 13%. No news was immediately available.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares are up 13% after the company reported second quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Adjusted EBIDTA came in at $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales acme in at $27.732 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million.

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares are up 12% despite reporting a first quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 11 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $10.36 million, beating estimates by $350,000.

Losers

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares are down nearly 6%  after the company announced it would discontinue the developed of MRT5201.

