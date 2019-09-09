5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) disclosed that its President Sona Chawla will step down from her role, effective October 18. The company also named Paul Gaffney as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. Kohl's shares fell 0.3% to $48.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) raised its quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.78 per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares gained 1.4% to close at $108.41 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell. Ctrip.com shares slipped 0.1% to $34.92 in after-hours trading.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported a special cash dividend of $1.37 per share. Pioneer Power Solutions shares climbed 21.3% to $6.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Msci Inc (NYSE: MSCI) reported the acquisition of Carbon Delta. However, financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Msci shares rose 2.5% to close at $241.27 on Friday.
