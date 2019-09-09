Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 5:33am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) disclosed that its President Sona Chawla will step down from her role, effective October 18. The company also named Paul Gaffney as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. Kohl's shares fell 0.3% to $48.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) raised its quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.78 per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares gained 1.4% to close at $108.41 on Friday.
  • Wall Street expects Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell. Ctrip.com shares slipped 0.1% to $34.92 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported a special cash dividend of $1.37 per share. Pioneer Power Solutions shares climbed 21.3% to $6.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Msci Inc (NYSE: MSCI) reported the acquisition of Carbon Delta. However, financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Msci shares rose 2.5% to close at $241.27 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTRP + KSS)

Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2019
Kohl's, Snap And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 22
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 21, 2019
Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl's On Front Burner
Tuesday's Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve
Kohl's Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday