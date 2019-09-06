Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For September 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 5:06am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $487.93 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 1.8% to $36.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $299.91 million in the latest quarter. Brady will release earnings before the markets open. Brady shares rose 1.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance. Zumiez shares climbed 10.5% to $30.50 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised 2019 earnings guidance. Lululemon shares climbed 4% to $195.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. SAIC shares tumbled 5% to $85.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued Q3 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates. Domo shares tumbled 37% to $15.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

