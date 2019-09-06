6 Stocks To Watch For September 6, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $487.93 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 1.8% to $36.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GCO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $487.93 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 1.8% to $36.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $299.91 million in the latest quarter. Brady will release earnings before the markets open. Brady shares rose 1.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BRC) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $299.91 million in the latest quarter. Brady will release earnings before the markets open. Brady shares rose 1.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading.



Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance. Zumiez shares climbed 10.5% to $30.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor