6 Stocks To Watch For September 6, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $487.93 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 1.8% to $36.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $299.91 million in the latest quarter. Brady will release earnings before the markets open. Brady shares rose 1.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance. Zumiez shares climbed 10.5% to $30.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised 2019 earnings guidance. Lululemon shares climbed 4% to $195.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. SAIC shares tumbled 5% to $85.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued Q3 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates. Domo shares tumbled 37% to $15.89 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.