Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 4:29am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $487.93 million.
  • Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $299.91 million.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $100.61 million.

