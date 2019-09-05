Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares are moving higher after reporting a big second-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at 36 cents per share, beating estimates by 17 cents per share. Sales came in at $228.4 million, beating estimates by $4.75 million.

The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

"Our relentless attention to serving our customers combined with the power of our operating model once again fueled solid comparable sales growth and a significant improvement in profitability," said CEO Rick Brooks. "Despite tougher two-year stacked comparisons, we continued to experience strong full price selling driven by our differentiated merchandise offering, authentic brand positioning and seamless shopping experience in whatever channel the customer wants to experience us."

Highlights

Sales increased 4.3%

Diluted EPS increased 111%

August 2019 comp sales increased 7.1%

Zumiez shares traded higher by 9.8% in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $27.60 per share.