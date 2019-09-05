Market Overview

Meredith Corporation Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2019
Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.79 cents per share and quarterly sales of $785.6 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $774.66 million. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations before special items was 85 cents.

The company’s television station group recorded an all-time high of $103 million of political advertising revenues.

"Our National Media Group delivered improved comparable advertising performance in every quarter of fiscal 2019, and our Local Media Group achieved another year of record performance," said Meredith CEO Tom Harty. "Additionally, we made significant progress in fiscal 2019 executing on our plan to strategically integrate the assets acquired from Time Inc. and assemble the best portfolio of national media brands in the industry."

Meredith shares were trading down 5.4% at $41.43 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.40 and a 52-week low of $42.25.

Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

