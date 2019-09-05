10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 2.1% to $11.24 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $846.83 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 1.2% to $182.88 in after-hours trading.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced plans to acquire Zingbox for $75 million. Palo Alto shares surged 6.2% to $212.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.57 million. G-III Apparel shares fell 1.3% to $18.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $932.54 million in the latest quarter. Ciena will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares rose 1.9% to $41.99 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance. Slack shares dipped 13.7% to $26.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion after the closing bell. SAIC shares gained 0.6% to $90.00 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. ABM shares rose 0.2% to close at $36.65 on Wednesday.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak FY20 earnings forecast. Verint shares tumbled 9.6% to $48.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $725.39 million before the opening bell. Donaldson shares gained 1.2% to $47.55 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.