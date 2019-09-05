10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 2.1% to $11.24 in after-hours trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced plans to acquire Zingbox for $75 million. Palo Alto shares surged 6.2% to $212.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.57 million. G-III Apparel shares fell 1.3% to $18.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $932.54 million in the latest quarter. Ciena will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares rose 1.9% to $41.99 in after-hours trading.

