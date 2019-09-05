Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 4:56am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 2.1% to $11.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $846.83 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 1.2% to $182.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced plans to acquire Zingbox for $75 million. Palo Alto shares surged 6.2% to $212.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.57 million. G-III Apparel shares fell 1.3% to $18.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $932.54 million in the latest quarter. Ciena will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares rose 1.9% to $41.99 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance. Slack shares dipped 13.7% to $26.81 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion after the closing bell. SAIC shares gained 0.6% to $90.00 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. ABM shares rose 0.2% to close at $36.65 on Wednesday.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak FY20 earnings forecast. Verint shares tumbled 9.6% to $48.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $725.39 million before the opening bell. Donaldson shares gained 1.2% to $47.55 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIEN + ABM)

Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2019
Ciena's Q3 Earnings Outlook
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More
Ciena Analyst Turns Bullish, Says Demand Outlook Improving
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday