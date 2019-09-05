Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 4:23am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $656.57 million.
  • Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $725.39 million.
  • Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $462.00 million.
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $932.54 million.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $247.64 million.
  • John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $424.51 million.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $124.83 million.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $289.54 million.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $774.66 million.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $159.94 million.
  • Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $387.21 million.
  • Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $133.05 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $846.83 million.
  • ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $475.34 million.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $223.65 million.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $245.72 million.
  • Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $204.65 million.
  • Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $220.93 million.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $73.23 million.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $130.31 million.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $41.68 million.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $39.12 million.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.36 million.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $103.79 million.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.10 per share.

