4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are up 8% reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $196.7 million, beating estimates by $13.43 million. The company also reported the purchase of Arcadia Data.
Losers
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) shares are down 15% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 14 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $145 million, beating estimates by $4.28 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares are down 5% despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.47, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $805.8 million, beating estimates by $3.64 million. The company said it will acquire Zingbox for $75 million.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares are down 10% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $342.3 million, missing estimates by $860,000.
