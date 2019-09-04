Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cloudera Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Company Will Acquire Arcadia Data
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Cloudera Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Company Will Acquire Arcadia Data

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are trading higher after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $196.7 million, beating estimates by $13.43 million.

The company also reported the purchase of Arcadia Data.

"We executed better in Q2, exceeding expectations on all our financial measures. Most importantly, we delivered an initial release of our cloud-native data management and analytics offering, Cloudera Data Platform," said Marty Cole, chairman of the board and interim CEO. "We are focused on meeting our customers' demands for hybrid and multi-cloud solutions that support use cases from the Edge to AI. That is the promise of CDP and the enterprise data cloud.

"Also, our internal metrics and pipeline generation have materially improved from Q1 levels. Together with solid execution in our second quarter, we are 'on plan' for achieving our objectives for this fiscal year."

Highlights

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 16% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 86%
  • Operating cash flow was negative $33 million

Cloudera shares traded higher by 5.7% in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $7.21.

Posted-In: Marty ColeEarnings M&A News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLDR)

Cloudera Q2 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cloudera Reaches Deal With Carl Icahn
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

More Than 2,000 People Visit This Dispensary Every Day

Slack Trades Lower After Q3 EPS Guidance Falls Short Of Street Estimate