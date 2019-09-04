Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Slack Trades Lower After Q3 EPS Guidance Falls Short Of Street Estimate

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 4:23pm   Comments
Share:
Slack Trades Lower After Q3 EPS Guidance Falls Short Of Street Estimate

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) reported a second-quarter loss per share of 14 cents on Wednesday, beating Street expectations for an 18-cent loss. 

Sales of $145 million beat a $140.72-million estimate.

The workplace software company guided to a third-quarter loss per share of 8-9 cents versus a Street estimate of a 7-cent loss. Slack guided to third-quarter sales of $154-$156 million versus a $153.2-million estimate. 

For fiscal 2020 as a whole, Slack is projecting an adjusted EPS loss of 40-42 cents per share and sales of $603 million to $610 million against a $600.9-million Street estimate.

Wednesday's earnings report is Slack's first as a public company since its June IPO

“Revenue growth was 58% year-over-year, despite a one-time revenue headwind from credits issued in the quarter related to service level disruption,” Chief Financial Officer Allen Shim said in a statement.

“We remain focused on expansion within existing customers and growing our large enterprise customer base, and ended the quarter with 720 paid customers greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, which is up 75% year-over-year.”

Slack shares gained 8.03% in Wednesday's regular trading session, but were falling by 12.46% to $27.20 in after-hours trading at the time of publication. 

Related Links: 

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More

Slack Continues Fall After WSJ Suggests Stock Is Overpriced

Photo courtesy of Slack. 

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WORK)

15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More
Slack Continues Fall After WSJ Suggests Stock Is Overpriced
Slack's Stock Breaks Below $30 Level
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Cloudera Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Company Will Acquire Arcadia Data

At Home Trades Lower After Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lower Guidance