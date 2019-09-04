Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 200 Points; Michaels Companies Shares Jump Following Upbeat Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 3:23pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.83% to 26334.24 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 7,969.97. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.98% to 2,934.82.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 1.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), up 14%, and Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), up 13%.

In trading on Wednesday, health care shares fell 0.2%.

Top Headline

Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Navistar reported third-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17. The company reported quarterly sales of $3 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.89 billion.

Equities Trading UP

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares shot up 37% to $8.90 after the company announced it will acquire Curetis.

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) got a boost, shooting up 12% to $6.25 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares were also up, gaining 20% to $0.7021 after the company announced an option and license agreement for exclusive worldwide rights to its SCS Microinjector with REGENXBIO.

Equities Trading DOWN

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares tumbled 30% to $4.23 after the company reported Q2 sales lower from last year.

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) were down 15% to $8.96 following downbeat Q2 earnings.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) was down, falling 12% to $14.27 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. However, the company posted upbeat quarterly results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 4.2% to $56.22, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,563.7.

Silver traded up 2% Wednesday to $19.625, while copper rose 2.5% to $2.592.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.89%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.54%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.58%. Meanwhile, the German DAX rose 0.96% and the French CAC 40 climbed 1.21% while UK shares rose 0.59%.

Economics

Data on motor vehicle sales for August will be released today.

The U.S. trade deficit declined around 3% to $54 billion in July, versus a revised $55.5 billion in the previous month. However, economists expected a $53.4 billion deficit. U.S. exports increased 0.6% to $207.4 billion, while imports fell 0.1% to $261.4 billion.

The Federal Open Market Committee released its latest Beige Book report.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Detroit, Michigan at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + BOX)

46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 4%; Vera Bradley Shares Fall On Earnings Miss
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 4, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Box Wins A New Investor: Starboard Value
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Wedbush: Y-mAbs Could Attract Investor Attention As Market Volatility Grows