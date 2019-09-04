8 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares fell 5% to close at $21.86 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to have earned $1.42 per share on revenue of $802.16 million in the latest quarter. Palo Alto will release earnings after the markets close. Palo Alto shares fell 0.1% to $199.10 in after-hours trading.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) lowered its earnings forecast for 2019. Tyson now expects adjusted earnings of $5.30 to $5.70 per share, versus a previous outlook of $5.75 to $6.10 per share. Tyson shares dipped 5.8% to $87.92 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. Michaels shares climbed 7.1% to $6.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 1% to $16.44 in after-hours trading.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) reported upbeat sales for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. Coupa Software shares climbed 11.2% to $149.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $334.56 million. Verint shares rose 1% to $53.50 in after-hours trading.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) reported a $1 billion in convertible senior note offering. Zillow shares fell 2.7% to $32.00 in the after-hours trading session.
