8 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares fell 5% to close at $21.86 on Tuesday.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) lowered its earnings forecast for 2019. Tyson now expects adjusted earnings of $5.30 to $5.70 per share, versus a previous outlook of $5.75 to $6.10 per share. Tyson shares dipped 5.8% to $87.92 in the after-hours trading session.

