Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $117.35 million.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $802.16 million.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $516.15 million.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $334.56 million.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $631.94 million.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $197.30 million.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $85.16 million.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $343.16 million.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $91.61 million.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $80.14 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $183.27 million.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $140.72 million.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $63.52 million.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $186.57 million.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.51 million.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.
