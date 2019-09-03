Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2019 5:06pm
Gainers

  • TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are up 21% after reporting a first-half 2019 loss of $600,000, compared to $6.6 million year-over-year. Sales came in at $29.8 million, up from $19.7 million year-over-year.
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are up 9% after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share, up from 5 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $95.1 million, beating estimates by $9.72 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are up 8% after a 13D filing showed a new 7.5% stake from Starboard Value.

Losers

  • Superior Industries International (NYSE: SUP) shares are down 8% after suspending its quarterly common dividend. The company plans to reallocate capital towards business investment and net debt reduction.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) shares are down 6% after issuing 2019 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) shares are down 3% after reporting a $1 billion in convertible senior note offering.

