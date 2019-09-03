6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are up 21% after reporting a first-half 2019 loss of $600,000, compared to $6.6 million year-over-year. Sales came in at $29.8 million, up from $19.7 million year-over-year.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are up 9% after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share, up from 5 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $95.1 million, beating estimates by $9.72 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are up 8% after a 13D filing showed a new 7.5% stake from Starboard Value.
Losers
- Superior Industries International (NYSE: SUP) shares are down 8% after suspending its quarterly common dividend. The company plans to reallocate capital towards business investment and net debt reduction.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) shares are down 6% after issuing 2019 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) shares are down 3% after reporting a $1 billion in convertible senior note offering.
