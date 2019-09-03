Earnings Scheduled For September 3, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $379.02 million.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.13 million.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $29.48 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $232.88 million.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $85.38 million.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $53.13 million.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $85.32 million.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.60 million.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.45 million.
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $44.60 million.
