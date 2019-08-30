A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on personal income and consumer spending for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 169 points to 26,547.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 19 points to 2,945.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 53 points to 7,765.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $60.01 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.5% to trade at $55.85 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.9% and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.8%, while French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.9%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.19%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.08%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.71%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $395 to $275.

Ulta Beauty shares fell 25.6% to $251.12 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News