Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $931.74 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $273.63 million.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.30 million.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $69.87 million.
