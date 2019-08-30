Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 4:06am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $931.74 million.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $273.63 million.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.30 million.
  • AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $69.87 million.

