Hain Celestial Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2019 7:57am   Comments
Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 21 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents by 5%. This is a 22.22% decrease over earnings of 27 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.5777 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $582.17 million by 858.09 %. This is a 800.21% increase over sales of $619.598 million the same period last year.

"We are pleased with our team's solid execution on our transformational strategic plan during the fourth quarter. Our financial results demonstrate the third consecutive quarter of sequential adjusted margin improvement along with key operational improvements in the United States and internationally," said CEO Mark L. Schiller.

Hain Celestial Group shares were trading down 0.33% at $18.30 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.42 and a 52-week low of $14.45.

