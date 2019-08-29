12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 2.4% to $144.40 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $23.27 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares fell 0.1% to $45.25 in after-hours trading.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised guidance above analyst estimates. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 3.1% to $66.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $967.85 million. Sanderson Farms shares fell 0.6% to $141.44 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.4% to $101.00 in after-hours trading.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but lowered 2019 earnings guidance. PVH shares fell 0.8% to $71.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $852.32 million before the opening bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares gained 1.4% to $17.26 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 3.6% to $71.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty shares slipped 0.4% to $329.00 in after-hours trading.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance. Box shares dipped 8% to $12.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Burlington shares fell 0.1% to $173.25 in after-hours trading.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY20 earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Guess shares climbed 13.4% to $17.05 in the after-hours trading session.
