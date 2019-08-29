Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $967.85 million.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $316.00 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $852.32 million.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $582.17 million.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $837.96 million.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $269.00 million.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
- REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $127.60 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $86.80 million.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $38.76 million.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $212.76 million.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $185.75 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $687.48 million.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $23.27 billion.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $652.51 million.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $872.31 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.36 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.03 million.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $71.81 million.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.65 million.
