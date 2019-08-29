Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 3:55am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $967.85 million.
  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $316.00 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $852.32 million.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $582.17 million.
  • GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $837.96 million.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $269.00 million.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
  • REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $127.60 million.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $86.80 million.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $38.76 million.
  • Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $212.76 million.
  • Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $185.75 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $687.48 million.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $23.27 billion.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $652.51 million.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $872.31 million.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.36 million.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.03 million.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $71.81 million.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.65 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANF + AMBA)

A Preview Of Abercrombie & Fitch's Q2 Earnings
Abercrombie & Fitch Receives Upgrade From Wedbush
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Delta Air Beats Q2 Views
Green Growth Brands, American Eagle Agree On CBD Product Distribution Deal
The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Federal Commerce And Banking Bills, Surterra's $100M Raise And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Atlas Air, Pilots Union Don't Appear To Let Contract Talks Go Gently Into That Good Night