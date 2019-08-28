Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 28, 2019 5:03pm   Comments
Gainers:

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are up 12% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 57 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $299.9 million, beating estimates by $6.04 million.

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are up 9% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 31 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $161.7 million, beating estimates by $5.18 million.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are up 8% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 38 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $683 million, beating estimates by $11.58 million. The company issued strong fiscal year 2020 earnings guidance.

Losers:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are down 24% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents per share, missing estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $333.87 million, missing estimates by $5.88 million.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are down 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in flat, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $172.5 million, beating estimates by $2.98 million. The company also issued strong fiscal year 2020 sales guidance.

