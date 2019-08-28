10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 1.5% to $81.40 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 1.5% to $81.40 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 0.9% to $69.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 0.9% to $69.00 in after-hours trading.





Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued FY19 earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares climbed 5.6% to $13.65 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued FY19 earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares climbed 5.6% to $13.65 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $513.34 million. Chico's FAS shares gained 2.8% to $2.59 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $513.34 million. Chico's FAS shares gained 2.8% to $2.59 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.89 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares rose 0.1% to $69.82 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor