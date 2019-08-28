10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 1.5% to $81.40 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 0.9% to $69.00 in after-hours trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued FY19 earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares climbed 5.6% to $13.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $513.34 million. Chico's FAS shares gained 2.8% to $2.59 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.89 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares rose 0.1% to $69.82 in after-hours trading.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast. Autodesk shares tumbled 10.3% to $134.74 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $671.42 million after the closing bell. Guess' shares dropped 2.8% to close at $14.00 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. Greif shares declined 1.6% to close at $31.63 on Tuesday.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Heico shares rose 4.1% to $150.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $458.68 million before the opening bell. Express shares dropped 7.9% to close at $1.86 on Tuesday.
